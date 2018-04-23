Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically

Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically.

PORT READING, N.J. --
Authorities say a house fire during a family sleepover in New Jersey sent two men to a burn center with serious injuries and also injured 11 other people.

NJ.com reports that 13 people were sleeping in the Middlesex County home after a family get-together Friday night when the blaze broke out at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Joseph Licciardi of the Woodbridge Township police department said the fire began in the basement.

Capt. Richard Fritzsch of the Port Reading fire department said two men were flown to the Saint Barnabas burn center in critical condition. Eleven other people were treated at a local hospital.

Fritzsch said about seven fire departments responded and the blaze was contained in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

