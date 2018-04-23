Winterthur Point-to-Point
Karen Rogers previews this year's Point-to-Point steeplechase races at Winterthur in Delaware. This year, the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Point-to-point - Sunday, May 6, 2018
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
----------
