FYI PHILLY

Helium welcomes Ducis Rodgers to the stage

EMBED </>More Videos

Please welcome to the stage: Ducis Rodgers. (WPVI)

Helium's Comedy Academy
Please welcome to the stage: Ducis Rodgers as he hits the Helium Comedy Club for their Comedy Academy. The next session starts May 14, check the site for sign-up info.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentFYI Phillycomedian
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Point-to-Point at Winterthur
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News