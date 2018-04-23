Helium's Comedy Academy
Please welcome to the stage: Ducis Rodgers as he hits the Helium Comedy Club for their Comedy Academy. The next session starts May 14, check the site for sign-up info.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
