Step inside Winterthur's 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden'

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture. (WPVI)

Winterthur Follies
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture and their latest exhibition 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden' shows the beautiful architecture that enhances the grounds. It runs through Jan. 2020.
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
