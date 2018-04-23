Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
412 Spruce St., #D (Society Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 412 Spruce St. that's going for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
878 N 23rd St., #1F (Fairmount)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 878 N 23rd St. It's also listed for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, large windows, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts storage space, on-site management, on-site laundry and concierge service. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1611 South St., #3F (Rittenhouse)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1611 South St. that's going for $1,499 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, an oven and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: your cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2308 Delancey Place, #2R (Fitler Square)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2308 Delancey Place. It's listed for $1,495 / month.
In the studio, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, bay windows, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4300 Spruce St., #B204 (Spruce Hill)
Located at 4300 Spruce St., here's an 857-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,495 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, granite countertops and a patio. Building amenities include storage space and a bike room; Pets are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)