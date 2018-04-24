JOB FAIR

Philadelphia Airport job fair at Liacouras Center

Airport job fair at Liacouras Center. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're looking for work, Philadelphia International Airport is hiring.

Both businesses and government agencies have hundreds of openings.

A free job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University in North Philadelphia.



Some of the immediate openings include customer service representatives, sales associates, servers, bus operators, and managers.

Participating Employers include:
Avis Budget Group
Chickie's and Pete's
City of Philadelphia
Delta Air Lines
DFASS
Enterprise Holdings
Finish Line, Inc.
GAP, Inc.
Geno's Steaks
Good 2 Go - Grab-N-Go - Food Service
Hertz Corporation
HMS Host
Hudson Group

IDS Integrated Deicing Services
InMotion Entertainment
Jack Duggan's Pub
Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc.
Lids
LSG Sky Chefs
MAC Cosmetics
Marketplace PHL
Marshall Retail Group
Midfield Concession/PCE
Minute Suites, LLC
New York Ice Cream Inc. DBA: Jamba Juice,
Smashburger, Dunkin Donuts, Brueggers Bagels
OTG
PA CareerLink
Paradies Lagardére
Philadelphia Airport Marriott

Philadelphia Fire Department
Philadelphia Police Department
Philly Pretzel Factory
Piedmont Airlines / American Eagle
Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel
Seven Hill, Inc.
Southwest Airlines
Starbucks
Stellar News and Gifts
Sunglass Hut
The Body Shop
Transportation Security Administration
Tumi
XpresSpa

More Details: http://www.phl.org/Documents/Employment/2018JobFair.pdf
------
