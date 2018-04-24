AMERICAN IDOL

3 Philly singers make American Idol Top 10

3 locals make American Idol Top 10. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

America has voted, reducing the number of contestants on American Idol to the Top 10.

Three Delaware Valley singers in the competition have made it to the next round: Catie Turner of Langhorne, Michael J. Woodard of East Falls, and Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia.

During the show, Catie sang "Havana" by Camila Cabello.


Michael sang "Believe In Yourself" From "The Wiz."


Voters Monday night chose six of the contestants. The judges picked the other four.

Dennis is the only one who had to impress the judges. And he did by singing "This Woman's Work" by Maxwell. The judges picked him as one of the contestants moving on.


Galloway Township's Mara Justine sang "Love On the Brain" by Rihanna in hopes of making the Top 10.



Unfortunately, Mara's Idol journey ended Monday night.

Next week, it gets even more interesting.

American Idol will make reality show history by allowing all 50 states to vote in real time on Sunday for its Disney-themed night.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on 6abc
