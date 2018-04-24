U.S. & WORLD

Young giraffe makes brief escape at Indiana zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Giraffe makes a run for it in Indiana. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --
Workers at an Indiana zoo needed a couple of hours to corral a young giraffe that escaped from her enclosure.

The 7-month-old female got loose Monday from the African Journey exhibit at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Zoo spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp says the giraffe, Thabisa, never left the property.

It wasn't immediately clear how the youngest in the zoo's herd of nine giraffes escaped.

Staffers were able to trap the giraffe in a fenced parking lot in a non-public area of the zoo. Zookeepers calmed her down before returning her to the enclosure.

The zoo just opened to the public for the season on Saturday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimalzoobaby giraffe
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News