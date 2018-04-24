REAL ESTATE

5 affordable Rittenhouse apartments in pet-friendly buildings

1429 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse are hovering around $1,595, compared to a $1,490 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Rittenhouse rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

318 S 15th St., #2r




Listed at $875 / month, this studio apartment, located at 318 S 15th St., is 26.8 percent less than the $1,195 / month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, two closets, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

106 South 20th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 106 South 20th St., which is going for $970 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2100 Walnut St., #14M




Then there's this 200-square-foot apartment at 2100 Walnut St., listed at $990 / month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, central heating and granite countertops. Building amenities include a desk attendant, on-site management and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1429 Spruce St., #2M




And here's a studio apartment at 1429 Spruce St., which is going for $1,075 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two closets, a kitchen pantry, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

2051 Walnut St., #3M




To wrap things up, there's this studio residence at 2051 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,095 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a stove and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management.

(Here's the full listing.)
