York golf club defends decision to call police on group of black women golfers

Golf club calls police over slow play: Brian Taffe reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., April 24, 2018 (WPVI)

YORK, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania golf club that called police on a group of black women golfers is defending itself days after apologizing, saying it typically requests players who are too slow to leave the course.

In a second statement issued after the Saturday incident, Grandview Golf Club in York says members usually leave after the request.

It says the women refused to leave, so the club called the police "to ensure an amicable result."

