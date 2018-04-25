PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Players hand Brett Brown ceremonial Liberty Bell for 1st playoff series win

Brett Brown receives ceremonial bell after game. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia 76ers are celebrating as they wait to find out which team they will meet in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Players bathed Coach Brett Brown in water and chocolate milk in the locker room after the team's 104-91 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The players also gave Brown the honor of ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell - it is a tradition normally granted to the player of the game.

Brown originally handed the bell to guard JJ Redick who led the team with 27 points.

However, Redick gave the bell right back to him saying, "Brett, congrats on your first playoff series victory."



The Sixers now await the winner of Milwaukee-Boston series.

