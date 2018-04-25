Vandals spray-paint vehicles in Southwest Phila.

Vehicles spray-painted in Southwest Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the vandals who spray-painted a number of vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows three people walking in the area and damaging the cars late Monday into Tuesday.

Residents say the crimes appear to be random and would like to know why.

Many of the victims were able to have the paint removed at their own expense.

Anyone with information should contact police.

