Vandals spray-paint vehicles in Southwest Phila.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are looking for the vandals who spray-painted a number of vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia.
Surveillance video shows three people walking in the area and damaging the cars late Monday into Tuesday.
Residents say the crimes appear to be random and would like to know why.
Many of the victims were able to have the paint removed at their own expense.
Anyone with information should contact police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps