ENTERTAINMENT

Fleetwood Mac playing Philly in 2019

Singer Stevie Nicks, center, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, right, of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fleetwood Mac is coming to Philadelphia.

The Wells Fargo Center announced Wednesday that the Grammy-award winning band will be playing on April 5, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

Earlier this month, the band announced they were cutting ties with longtime member Lindsey Buckingham.

"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," the band's statement read. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

Replacing Buckingham will be two other well-known musicians: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," said the group collectively in the press release from the Wells Fargo Center. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band continued to add new names like Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentconcertmusic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News