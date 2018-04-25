PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers' fans react to series win against Miami

Sixers' fans react to series win against Miami. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Going to work on this soggy and dreary Wednesday was a little easier for Sixers' fans who walked with a little pep in their step.

Tuesday night the Sixers won the series 4-1.

Jol Embiid and Benn Simmons shined in front of a star-studded crowd.

And sitting courtside were comedian and Philly native Kevin Hart and rapper Meek Mill who was just released from prison hours before.

His first stop was Wells Fargo to cheer on the team in the playoff game up against the Miami Heat. They won 104-91.

Gerald Crooks of Wilmington said, "He was the good luck charm, him and Kevin Hart.

Kadijah McKee of North Philadelphia added, "That joint was love my city is really doing something it really is."

The Sixers have had a record-setting season. And are now in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012.

One fan said, "As long as they keep their head above ground they'll be good to go."

Through the ups and downs, loyal fans reminded themselves to trust the process.

"Happy I'm glad the Sixers made it. It's been a while since we've been here," said Crooks.

Though fans have no problem admitting, perhaps a Philly's Super Bowl and NCAA championship win this year is having some kind of effect on the players. Whatever it is, they'll take it.

Steve Herron of Cherry Hill said, "Absolutely, I think that they've really upped their game since that happened."

Grace Bonacci of South Philadelphia added, "I think so, I hope so."

The Sixers are waiting for the winner between Boston and Milwaukee.

The Celtics lead that series 3-2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersnba playoffs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe
Philadelphia Sixers' owner donates to former wrestling team
Sixers execs felt they were in the running for LeBron James
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News