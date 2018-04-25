SCHOOL THREAT

Day in court for student charged with making threat against Delco high school

Day in court for high school threat suspect: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
18-year-old An-Tso Sun appeared in court Wednesday morning in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The Bonner Prendergast Catholic High School exchange student was arrested in March for making terroristic threats.

He allegedly told a classmate that he planned to shoot up the school on May 1st.

A search of the home where he lived with his host family turned up an extensive stash of weaponry.

Sun waived his preliminary hearing and due back in court for his formal arraignment on May 23rd.

