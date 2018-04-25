EDUCATION

'Paint the Tank' contest to highlight student artwork on Wilmington landmark

Watch the report on Action News at 4 p.m. on April 25, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Creative high schoolers have a chance for their work to be towering over Wilmington, Delaware.

Delmarva Power is running a contest asking for murals that would be painted on the city's landmark natural gas storage tank.

The tank is just south of downtown Wilmington and can be seen by drivers along I-95.

The winner will be announced in June and awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

"We are thrilled to provide this exciting opportunity for aspiring artists to showcase their talents," said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president.

The contest runs until June 1, 2018 and is open to high school students who reside in New Castle County or are enrolled in a high school in New Castle County, Delaware.

In addition to the $5,000 scholarship grand prize, two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to two other finalists.

Enter the "Paint the Tank" contest by visiting www.delmarva.com/paintthetank.

