SEPTA

2 teens stabbed at Center City SEPTA Station

2 teens stabbed at Center City SEPTA Station.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a brutal attack at a SEPTA station that left two 17-year-old boys in critical condition.

It happened around 3:30 p.m Wednesday on the underground eastbound platform of the train station located at 8th and Market streets in Center City.

Police say one of the boys was stabbed once in the neck, once in the stomach and once in the left arm.

The other teen was stabbed once in the chest, once in the stomach and cut on the wrist, police said.

Double stabbing at SEPTA station; two teens critical



Investigators from SEPTA and Philadelphia police responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Two teens stabbed on SEPTA platform



Action News talked to several witnesses who were on the platform at the time of the incident.

Antionette Daniels said she was alerted to the situation by kids hollering.

"The kids were saying someone got stabbed," she said. "Someone was bleeding real bad."

Larry, a passenger on the train, said, "It was horrible to see people lying in blood everywhere."

Two 17-year-old boys stabbed at 8th Street SEPTA station



Abdul Wahid of North Philadelphia said he, too, saw a bloody mess.

"This shouldn't be happening in the center of the city," he said.

SEPTA reopened 8th Street Station around 5:10 p.m.
SEPTA: 2 stabbed at 8th Street Station


Later Wednesday night, officials said both boys' conditions had been upgraded to stable.

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the platform, and said the suspect left the station on a train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

SEPTA: 2 stabbed at 8th Street Station


