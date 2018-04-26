Body found smoldering in Bethlehem dumpster identified by Police

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ID burning body found in dumpster: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., April 25, 2018 (WPVI)

By
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Friends and family of Tyrell Holmes gathered Wednesday at the spot where the 18-year-old was found brutally murdered.

Ryan Rosado said they were hanging out together just a few days ago.

"We were in a room rapping and being funny," he said. "And I come here and hear this? It hurts, because I grew up with the kid. He was like my brother."

Bethlehem police got the call Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. of what looked like a mannequin on fire outside the Parkhurst Apartment Complex on the 1800 block of Barbara Street.

"When officers arrived and a fire extinguisher was used, they were able to determine that this was a smoldering body," said Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

Autopsy results confirmed Holmes had been stabbed repeatedly, doused with an accelerant and then set on fire while he was still alive.

Rosado said he couldn't even imagine who could do such a thing.

"Probably got mixed up with the wrong people," he said. "You don't know who is out there to get you or not."

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Bethlehem police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbody foundmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News