COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Culinary lesson on vegetarian food for top chefs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Action Cam was at the Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia as 20 top chefs from the U.S. and Canada went into the kitchen to learn how to prepare delicious plant-based meals. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
It was a culinary lesson for some top chefs on the hottest new food trend: vegetarian food.

The Action Cam was at the Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia as 20 top chefs from the U.S. and Canada went into the kitchen to learn how to prepare delicious plant-based meals.

Dishes included Southwest sweet potato pancakes, brownies made with eggplant, Mediterranean chickpea crepes and summer sriracha sliders.

The training at the Aramark Innovation Center was led by chefs from Aramark and the Humane Society of the United States.

-----

Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News