Police are investigating a shootout at a gas station in North Philadelphia that injured one man.Police say two men got into a fight around 3 a.m. Thursday inside a gas station on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.The argument continued near the pumps.Surveillance video shows the two men were shoving each other. Police say the two then pulled out guns and fired multiple times.One of the men was struck at least once in the torso.According to police, the 35-year-old man jumped into the passenger seat of a minivan which was in the midst of pumping gas. The minivan took off, ripping the fuel nozzle off the pump.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. His condition has been upgraded to stable.The nozzle was found a couple blocks away.The second man involved was not injured and fled on his bicycle, police say.------