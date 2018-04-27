PETS & ANIMALS

Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philly. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30pm on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A coyote taking a daylight stroll through Philadelphia was trapped under a large metal trash bin near a school Thursday and it was later euthanized.

The coyote was spotted along the city's downtown waterfront before police and animal control officers cornered and trapped it about 3 miles away in south Philadelphia.

Thursday's encounter marked the second time in a week that Philadelphia police have dealt with a coyote. On Monday, one was captured and released in a city park about 15 miles away from the school.



Officials at the Pennsylvania Game Commission think it may have been the same animal.

"We believe that it may be the same coyote because of its demeanor, because of its lack of fear of humans," said Dustin Stoner, an information and education supervisor for the commission's southeast region. "Typically, coyotes aren't as visible in urban areas as this one is or has been."

Stoner noted that the coyote seemed habituated to humans in both cases. He said it was put down to prevent people- especially children - from confusing the wild animal with a stray dog.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsphilly newscoyotesanimalanimalsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News