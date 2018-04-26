DASHCAM VIDEO

Video: Former Port Authority ethics chair swore at officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Former Port Authority ethics chair swore at officers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner caught on camera delivering an expletive-laced tirade to police officers during a traffic stop has resigned.

The Tenafly Police Department released the dashcam video Tuesday showing Caren Turner attempting to pull rank on the officers who pulled over a car in which her daughter was a passenger for an expired registration March 31. The video also shows the Democratic lobbyist becoming increasingly agitated with the responding officers and shouting an expletive at them.

Turner didn't return a call seeking comment.

Both the Port Authority and Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain say the video shows Turner was right to resign. She also served as the bistate agency's ethics chair.

Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsport authoritydashcam video
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DASHCAM VIDEO
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Dash-cam video captures house exploding
More dashcam video
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News