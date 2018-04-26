PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
espn

Claude Giroux says boos by home fans may have hurt Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, right, gains control of the puck from Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Flyers lost all three of their first-round playoff games at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins, losing the series in six games. On Wednesday, captain Claude Giroux said the team may have tried too hard at home, pressing, in part, because of the boos coming from the Flyers fans.

"I think when it's not going very well, fans, they can get a little ... start booing us and stuff. That's when we try to do too much," Giroux told reporters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "On the road, we don't really get that. We have our game plan at the start of the game, and we carry on for 60 minutes.

"I think sometimes -- I'm not saying every game -- but some games, at home, it wasn't going our way. And sometimes it can happen like that. You can have a bad start. You can be down, 1- or 2-0. You [ideally would] keep going the same way you planned on playing the game. That wasn't the case. We kind of changed our game. We tried to do a little too much. Trying to do somebody else's job instead of going out there and playing the game."



Philadelphia was outscored 18-6 at home and went 0-for-13 on the power play. Center Sean Couturier told the Inquirer that while the reaction from the fans can be frustrating at times, he doesn't think it contributed to the team's struggles at home against the Penguins.

"There's some nights they probably had the right to boo us. We were bad enough and we probably deserved it," Couturier said. "... I don't really think it had an effect on the results of our home record. I think we're a tight group and we kind of shut it off."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Former Senators, Flyers, Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery dead
Flyers, NHL community remember Ray Emery
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Flyers captain Claude Giroux gets married
Roundtable: The best and worst deals in the first wave of NHL free agency
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News