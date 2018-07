BEER GARDENS ARE OPEN FOR SPRING

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Spring weather is finally here, making it perfect for the opening of several beer gardens in our area. Parks on Tap kicks off the 2018 season at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park. The traveling beer garden will be at that location until Sunday.On Thursday and Friday night the Free Library of Philadelphia hosts the Brews & Views: Spring Rooftop Mini Series. Event info The 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival culminates with the science carnival on Saturday. The free event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway features demonstrations, experiments, games, and entertainment for the whole family. Festival highlights Opera Philadelphia presents 'Carmen' at the Academy of Music. The classic show tells the story of Carmen, a seductive Spanish gypsy who wins the affection of every man around her, resulting in jealousy and deceit. Performances run through Sunday. Buy Carmen tickets The Merriam Theater is alive with 'The Sound of Music.' The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will be showing through Sunday. BUY SHOW TICKETS The Phillies host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series. With a ticket to Friday night's game, fans can enjoy a free postgame concert featuring EDM star Zedd. The team will celebrate the Phanatic's birthday on Sunday. Buy Phillies tickets The Union will hold youth soccer night when they take on DC United Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Buy Union tickets The 124th running of the Penn Relays is at Franklin Field on Penn's campus. It is the oldest and largest collegiate track and field competition in the country. High school, college and pro runners compete through Saturday. Schedule and results