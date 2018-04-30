FYI PHILLY

Old City's restaurant revival

This week on FYI Philly, we visit South 2nd street in Old City which is experiencing a restaurant renaissance. We're sprucing up for spring with new flooring inside and out...and for our floor practice, we check out some Made in Philly yoga mats and a local line of clothing with the SPF protection built right in. Plus the circus is coming to town and we're giving away free tickets!

* This Saturday's FYI airs at a special 7:30 p.m. time and encores Sunday at midnight.

We visit a neighborhood having a restaurant renaissance.

South Second Street Renaissance
Old City is undergoing a restaurant renaissance with South 2nd Street alone home to three new restaurants and more on the way. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.

Vista Peru | Facebook
20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.398.5046

Royal Boucherie | Facebook
52 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.606.6313

Ardiente
33 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 560-8591
It's one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

CHOP's Daisy Days
Karen Rogers previews Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's annual Daisy Days campaign that runs through the month of May. The event raises money for research and care while bringing together the CHOP community.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | Facebook
3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Daisy Days | 31-Day Challenge
Runs through the month of May

The Runway: Tuesday May 1, 2018
The tall ship festival is coming to Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend.

Entertainment: Tall Ships
The Tall Ships festival is coming to Philadelphia. The magnificent ships sail up the Delaware May 24-28h.

Sail Philadelphia 2018: May 24-28, Delaware River Waterfront
* 6abc will have a live special Thursday, May 24, 3-4 p.m., capturing those tall ships as they sail up to the Delaware.
A local doctor has created a line of clothing to keep you safe in the sun.

FYI Style: Ambernoon
Summer is right around the corner. And with summer, comes sun. Melissa Magee tries a line of clothing designed by a local doctor ...with SPF protection built right in.
AmberNoon | AmberNoon.com

We check out some Made in Philly, eco-friendly yoga mats.

Made in Philly: Eco-friendly Yoga Mats
Did you know that a lot of yoga mats are made with toxic PVC plastic? Karen Rogers checks out mats designed to be healthy for you and the environment.
Jade Yoga | Facebook | IG

Spiritual Revolution | Facebook | IG

6 Minute Meals: Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2018.

Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad
Check out this seafood specialty from Ocean Prime.
Full recipe: Asian Tuna Salad

Ocean Prime
124 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163
Spring is here, and that means it's time to get the backyard ready for outdoor fun.

Cambridge Pavers
Melissa Magee shows us some ideas for outdoor living spaces from our friends at Cambridge Pavers.

Cambridge Pavers | Facebook
201-933-5000
We put Empire's new stain and odor line of carpets to the test.

Empire Today Carpeting
Our friends at Empire Today pitched us on some new flooring they swear is completely immune to stains and odors. Sounds too good to be true right? Karen Rogers puts it to the test.

Empire Today
Hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet
(800) 588-2300
The Big Apple Circus is coming to town!

Big Apple Circus
The circus is coming to town! And we're giving away free tickets.
The Big Apple Circus | Facebook
Philadelphia Orchestra performs Tosca at the Kimmel Center

The Philly Orchestra presents Tosca
The Philadelphia Orchestra is closing out its season with a very special concert that combines classical music with one of the grandest Italian operas of all time.

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St , Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Arts in Philly | @TheArtsInPhilly
This viewer suggested story just melted our hearts.

Shelter Me
This week's Shelter Me segment was sparked by a viewer email ...and a story that melted our hearts.

Faithful Friends Animal Society | Facebook
Faithful Friends Animal Society Spring Break Adoption Event: 50% off adoptions the week of April 28 - May 5th.


