Crash involving car, truck on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia leaves one injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck crash jams I-95: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is hospitalized after a crash involving an overturned truck that is slowed traffic on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. Friday near the Cottman Avenue exit.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash involving an overturned truck on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on April 27, 2018.


Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera showed a truck lying on its side, blocking two of four southbound lanes.

A silver SUV appears to have hit the side of the truck after it crashed, opening a hole in the truck.

The crash also appears to have caused a spill of some kind. Sand or foam, apparently applied by firefighters after the crash, was spread over a large area.

Emergency response vehicles were blocking two of four northbound lanes as crews worked to handle the situation.



Action News is told one person was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstraffic accidenttraffic delayNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News