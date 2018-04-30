City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program

Many residents of Philadelphia waited for hours Friday to pay and take care of old parking tickets.It was rainy and chilly but these folks are hoping to save a lot of money, and for some, even thousands."They're enrolling in the Parking Amnesty Program.The deadline to enroll is by the end of the day April 30, next Monday.You have to come down to the office at 917 Filbert and enroll, the city will forgive any parking tickets you received before 2013.But there's a slight catch, first, you must pay any newer tickets issued from January 1, 2013, through December 31, 2017.If you don't have the money to pay off those tickets in full, you can start a payment plan with 10 percent down.However, you must complete the payment plan in two years.But if you miss a payment, you lose the amnesty and you'll be responsible for the old tickets again.Ron Ricks of Northeast Philadelphia was hugging his mom Joyce earlier because she was saving his spot in line so he could take a break.He says he waited in line in for four hours.But he adds it's worth it, by enrolling he's saving big, "almost $4,000," he said. His old tickets were pricey.Ron, like too many here today, say if they could turn back the clock this would have never happened.One man we spoke to said, "When I was in my 20s, that's when you did a lot of the reckless stuff."On towing and storage for your car, you can get amnesty from that if you have fees before 2015.If you enroll, you'll only have to pay 30 percent of that.The deadline ends on Monday, April 30.------