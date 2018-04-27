HEALTH & FITNESS

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 98 people sick in 22 states

In this Aug. 16, 2007, file photo a worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Pennsylvania continues to have most cases
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPVI) --
The food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has spread to three more states.

Health officials on Friday said they now have reports of 98 cases in 22 states, with the addition of Mississippi, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The outbreak is blamed on E. coli bacteria in romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the bacteria strain behind the outbreak tends to cause more serious illnesses.

Forty-six people (over 50% of cases with information) have been hospitalized, including 10 with kidney failure.

The most recent illness began April 20th, suggesting the contaminated lettuce is still in the food system.

Every winter, the Yuma region provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S.

No deaths are reported.

Health officials say people shouldn't eat romaine lettuce unless they know it's not from Yuma.
