SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge

SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge. Watch this report from Action News at 11pm on April 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a crash involving spilled cargo from a flipped-over tractor-trailer on the ramp from Interstate 95 to the Walt Whitman Bridge on Saturday.

The crash happened near the exit for I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned on the ramp, which is elevated over the highway, and some of the truck's cargo fell onto the highway.

That caused the driver of a Honda HR-V to crash.

The passenger in the Honda, 61-year-old Thanh Tam Nguyen of Glenolden, Pa. was pronounced dead at the scene.

