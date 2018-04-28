6ABC's Big Apple Circus Ticket Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE ORPAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHEREPROHIBITED.I. SPONSOR and PRIZE PROVIDER: WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com,4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 (collectively, "Sponsor") and Big Apple Circus ("PrizeProvider").II. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: 6ABC's Big Apple Circus Ticket Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes")begins on or about Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at 6:59 pm. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on May13th, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Sweepstakes Period").III. ELIGIBILITY: Only legal U.S. residents who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the timeof entry and who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are eligible toenter. Employees of Sponsor, Prize Provider or any organizations responsible for sponsoring,fulfilling, administering the Sweepstakes or supplying the prizes, and each of their respectiveparent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies, as well as persons involved in theproduction, and the immediate family and household members of all such foregoing individuals,are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents,children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live."Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3)months a year, whether related or not. Potential winner may be required to provide proof ofeligibility prior to prize award. Subject to all applicable federal, state, local, and municipal lawsand regulations.IV. HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants must click on the 6ABC BigApple Circus Ticket Sweepstakes link under the Promotions section on the 6abc website:6abc.com/promotions/. To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a registered Member of OneID.Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to the OneIDiFrame ("Website") with your username ("User Name") or email address ("Address") andpassword and following the entry instructions. If you login to your Member account usingFacebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required inorder to login to your Member account and participate in the Sweepstakes.Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting theWebsite and registering by providing the requested information, such as Name, Mailing Address,Phone Number and Email Address on the registration form through the "sign up" or similarsection on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to theTerms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meetingeligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the Instructions.By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your entry, you confirm that you meet theeligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules.NOTE: During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receivepromotional and marketing emails from ABC and/or other members of the Walt Disney family ofcompanies. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, doesnot have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improveyour chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of suchemails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com.During the entry process, you may be asked to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page. Consenting to"like" Sponsor's Facebook page is optional and does not improve your chances of winning.CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESEOFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATIONOF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THESWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN A PRIZE.Entrants may submit only one (1) entry per day during the Sweepstakes Period, regardlessof the number of email addresses or accounts a person may have. All entries must bereceived by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 13, 2018. Proof of entering information on the entry form is notconsidered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected in connectionwith this Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available athttp://disneyprivacycenter.com/.If a mobile device is used to enter the Sweepstakes, standard data charges may apply. Consultyour carrier.Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will bedisqualified. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, includinginfection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures,or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or properconduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify anyindividual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify or suspend theSweepstakes. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to determine the winnerusing all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation. Sponsor is notresponsible for failed, partial, delayed or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failuresof any kind in connection with entries or the entry process, including but not limited to electronicmalfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. In the event of a dispute over anelectronic entry, prize will be awarded to the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account, not thename on the entry form.V. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION; A total of six (6) potential prize winners (each a"Winner") will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible Entries received during theSweepstakes Period. Odds of winning a prize depends on total number of eligible entriesreceived during the Sweepstakes Period.ENTRY PERIOD START: Saturday, April 28th, 2018 6:59 pm ESTENTRY PERIOD DEADLINE: Sunday May 13th, 2018 11:59 pm ESTDRAWING & NOTIFICATION: On or about Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 6:00 pm ESTPotential Winner will be contacted at the email or phone number listed in their OneID profile.Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or e-mail within forty-eight (48) hoursafter initial notification to the potential Winner or return of the e-mail notification as undeliverableafter two (2) attempts will result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner.Potential Winner will be required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days oftransmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Releasewhere allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor(collectively, "Verification Documents"). If potential Winner does not respond to the initialnotification within forty-eight (48) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are notreturned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential Winner cannot attend theperformance on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable,if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these OfficialRules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may beforfeited and potential Winners will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and analternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligibleentries received.In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemedsubmitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the OneID e-mail account."Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mailaddress by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g.,business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for thedomain associated with the submitted e-mail address.VI. PRIZE: Six (6) winners will receive:Four (4) tickets to attend Big Apple Circus at The Philadelphia Mills, 1455 Franklin Mills CirclePhiladelphia, PA 19154 on a show date of their choosing starting May 23rd through June 24th.Tickets will not be mailed and must be picked up at the Philadelphia Mills box office - WillCall on the date of the show and Winner must present a valid photo ID to claim tickets.The approximate retail value ("ARV") of each ticket is $50.00 (Four tickets - $200). The ARV's ofall prizes are furnished by Prize Provider. If the actual value of the prize is less than statedapproximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility, includingtaxes, gratuities, parking, food or beverages. Some restrictions may apply.Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or preemption of theperformance or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this elementof the prize.No cash alternative or prize substitutions will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right tosubstitute the Prize or portions thereof of equal or greater value if a prize listed or any portionthereof is unavailable for any reason.Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated or stolen tickets, travel vouchers, certificates orprizes. Prize elements may not be separated. Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any otherpromotion or offer. The prizewinners shall be solely responsible for any applicable federal, state,provincial, local taxes and/or local laws and regulations, and the reporting consequences thereof,and for any other fees or costs associated with the prizes. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more and must submit a validlyexecuted IRS Form W-9 to claim prize.VII. RELEASES AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: By participating in this Sweepstakes, eachentrant agrees: (a) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, whichshall be final in all respects; and (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, PrizeProvider and their respective parent, subsidiary, related, affiliated and successor entities, andtheir respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each oftheir respective successors, representatives and assigns, as well as Facebook, Instagram and/orTwitter, (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss ordamage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the Sweepstakes and/oracceptance or use of the Prize.By accepting a prize, Winner grants Sponsor and its designees a right to use their name, voice,likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming orpromotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide inperpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited bylaw. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, butmay do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, withoutfurther obligation or compensation.Any information provided by entrants in connection with the Sweepstakes is being provided toSponsor and not to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Any questions regarding the Sweepstakesmust be directed to Sponsor and no other entity.Neither Sponsor nor the Released Parties will have any liability whatsoever for any injuries,losses or damages of any kind, including but not limited to personal injury or death, caused byany prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use and/or misuse of any prize orparticipation in prize-related activities.Winner acknowledges that neither Sponsor nor its agents have made nor are in any mannerresponsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact orin law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitnessfor a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subjectto the manufacturer's terms therefore and winner agrees to look solely to such manufacturers forany such warranty and/or guarantee.VIII. DISPUTES; ARBITRATION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, entrants agreethat: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with thisSweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, or the determination of the Winner, shall be resolvedindividually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant tothe Rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective; (b) any and all claims,judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costsassociated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under nocircumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waive all rights toclaim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than foractual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwiseincreased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation andenforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or ReleasedParties in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordancewith, the laws of the State of Pennsylvania.IX. WINNER'S LIST: Winner's name will be posted on 6abc.com for 60 days after the ending ofthe Sweepstakes Period. For the names of Prize winners, you may mail a self-addressed,stamped envelope within 60 days after the ending of the Sweepstakes Period to: 6ABC's BigApple Circus Sweepstakes, c/o Marketing Department, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA19131.