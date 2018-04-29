Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.

Police say a woman beat and stabbed her 90-year-old mother to death during an argument at a senior living facility in Warminster, Bucks Couty.Sung Hee Kim, 63, of South Korea, has been charged with murder.Officers were called to the Charter Arms Apartments in Warminster, Pa. just before 6 a.m. Saturday.According to an affidavit, Kim called 911 and said, quote, "I killed a woman. I killed my mother."Police responded and found Kim's 90-year-old mother, Chung Sook Kim, face down on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The affidavit states Kim admitted to police that, during the argument, she began "striking her mother about the head and stabbing her mother in the face."Police found a broken picture frame and a ceramic plate covered in blood.Kim is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Institute without bail.------