Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver

Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that plunged into the Neshaminy Creek early Sunday morning.Police received a call about the car around 2:45 a.m.A short time later, the Action Cam was on the scene of the 900 block of Haunted Lane in Bensalem as a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the creek.Rescue crews did not find anyone in the car.Bensalem police are checking on the owner of the vehicle as the investigation continues.