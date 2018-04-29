Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver

Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that plunged into the Neshaminy Creek early Sunday morning.

Police received a call about the car around 2:45 a.m.

A short time later, the Action Cam was on the scene of the 900 block of Haunted Lane in Bensalem as a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the creek.

Rescue crews did not find anyone in the car.

Bensalem police are checking on the owner of the vehicle as the investigation continues.

