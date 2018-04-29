BILL COSBY

Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"

EMBED </>More Videos

Cosby speaks to New York Post. Nydia Han reports during Action News at Noon on April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bill Cosby is speaking out for the first time since his sexual assault conviction in a Montgomery County courtroom last week.

The 80-year-old comedian spoke exclusively to the New York Post Page 6.

Cosby reportedly told the paper, "This is what they wanted," after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

EMBED More News Videos

See video from outside the Norristown, Pa. courtroom after Bill Cosby was found guilty on all sex assault charges on April 26, 2018.



While he remains under house arrest, Cosby reportedly tells Page 6 that he is mentally preparing himself for prison.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Cosby found guilty: Sarah Bloomquist reports breaking news from the steps of the Montgomery Co. Courthouse on April 26, 2018.



Cosby stared straight ahead as the verdict was read but moments later lashed out loudly at District Attorney Kevin Steele after the prosecutor demanded the former TV star be sent immediately to jail. Steele told the judge Cosby has a plane and might flee.

"He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole!" Cosby shouted at Steele. "I'm sick of him!"

The judge decided Cosby can remain free on $1 million bail while he awaits sentencing but restricted him to Montgomery County, where his home is. No sentencing date was set.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Reactions are mixed to Cosby verdict
Cosby accuser: 'Constand is my Joan of Arc in the war on rape'
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing
Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial
Lawyer who helped prosecute Cosby joining Philadelphia firm
Bill Cosby jurors identified, 3 weeks after conviction
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
More bill cosby
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News