Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Teenager shot in Germantown. Nydia Han reports during Action News at Noon on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5100 block of Knox Street.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was at his aunt's home with two other teens when someone shot him once in the stomach.

The victim was being treated at Einstein Medical Center.

There have been no arrests.

Police are now searching for the two teens who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingteenagerteenagers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News