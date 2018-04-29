Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured

A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5100 block of Knox Street.Police say the 17-year-old boy was at his aunt's home with two other teens when someone shot him once in the stomach.The victim was being treated at Einstein Medical Center.There have been no arrests.Police are now searching for the two teens who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.------