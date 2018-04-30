SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Attention riders: Monday is the final day that SEPTA will be selling tokens at Authority-operated locations.
If you still have tokens, you will be able to use them until your supply runs out.
SEPTA is replacing the tokens with a Key Card which is reloadable.
You can get a Key Card for free until Friday. After that, it costs $4.95.
SEPTA says, "It's just like using a token without all of that heavy metal in your pocket or purse! Best part - your SEPTA Key is reloadable, reusable and replaceable if lost."
Tokens will continue to be sold in bulk to social service agencies beyond April 30. Third-party retailers will also continue to sell tokens to the general public beyond Monday, as well.
More than 700,000 cards have been issued since its launch two years ago.
"The transition is going to be hard for a lot of people who rely on tokens," said Victory Boyd of South Philadelphia.
The lines were longer than usual at sales counters on Monday, and representatives were on hand to walk new card users through the process.
For some, it's a welcome change.
"You don't have to fumble around with the tokens and look for them every day. You just keep the pass in your wallet and you're good to go," said Han Nguyen of Havertown.
"I think it's great. You load the card, you don't have to worry about buying tokens and all that. I can load it online," said Yolanda Vazquez of North Philadelphia.
