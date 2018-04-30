ENTERTAINMENT

NSYNC to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

FILE: Members of the music recording group 'NSync arrive at the launch party for the band's new album "Celebrity," Monday, July 23, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Weeks)

HOLLYWOOD (WPVI) --
Tomorrow it's gonna be May, but on Monday, it's all about NSYNC on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The boy band will be honored with the 2,636th star on Hollywood Boulevard during a morning ceremony.

NSYNC - Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake - has sold over nearly 30 million records in the U.S. and 42 million more worldwide.



Fans were told they could not line up for the ceremony earlier than 7 a.m. local time, but according to social media, NSYNC devotees could not wait.



The ceremony will be live-streamed.


NSYNC joins other boy bands on the Walk of Fame including: Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids On the Block, and New Edition.

