Philly parking ticket amnesty program ends Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Parking ticket amnesty program ends. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The clock is ticking for people who have allowed parking violation fines to build up for years.

Monday is the last day of Philadelphia's amnesty program.

Hundreds of people lined up on Friday at the Philadelphia Parking Authority building at 9th and Filbert streets to take up the city on its deal.

EMBED More News Videos

City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 27, 2018.



Tickets issued before 2013 will be forgiven, as long as tickets from 2013 through 2017 get paid.

Payment plans are available for people who cannot afford it all right away.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsticketsparking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News