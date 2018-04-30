FOOD & DRINK

Craving burgers? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 options

Village Whiskey | CLOVER G./YELP

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt for the perfect patty.

1. Village Whiskey



Photo: Clover G./Yelp

Topping the list is Village Whiskey. Located at 118 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse, the whiskey bar and New American restaurant is also the most popular burger joint in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,412 reviews on Yelp. While you're there, check out the duck fat fries with short ribs and cheese.

2. Lucky's Last Chance



Photo: Nataly N./Yelp

Next up is Lucky's Last Chance, situated at 4421 Main St. in Manayunk. With 4.5 stars out of 374 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers burgers, beer and more, has proven to be a local favorite. If a traditional burger isn't quite what you're craving, try the PB&J burger or the Mak Attack topped with mac and cheese.

3. Good Dog Bar



Photo: Bader A./Yelp

Good Dog Bar, a pub that offers burgers and sandwiches in Rittenhouse, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,102 Yelp reviews.

Diners rave about its Good Dog Burger, made of house-ground sirloin stuffed with Roquefort cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Head over to 224 S. 15th St. to see for yourself.

4. Standard Tap



Photo: Nadia S./Yelp

Over in Northern Liberties, check out gastropub Standard Tap, which has earned four stars out of 683 reviews on Yelp. You can try one of their popular Standard burgers, or other options like the ribeye burger with blue cheese and caramelized onions, in their location at 901 N. 2nd St.

5. The Sidecar Bar & Grille



Photo: Richie H./Yelp

And then there's The Sidecar Bar & Grille, a Graduate Hospital favorite with four stars out of 571 reviews. Stop by 2201 Christian St. to hit up the bar and gastropub for a Kinky Burger topped with a crispy poached egg, Gruyere cheese and truffle mayo, next time the urge for savory decadence strikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News