3 local non-profit groups are vying for a $100,000 dollar donation.

NRG held a pep rally Monday to announce the finalists for this year's charitable donations. (WPVI)

3 local non-profit groups are in the running to get a $100,000 dollar donation.

NRG held a pep rally Monday to announce the finalists for this year's charitable donations.

They are "Canine Partners 4 Life", "College Possible Philadelphia", and the "Red Paw Emergency Relief Team."

The Eagles have a partnership with NRG and so they brought Swoop and a member of the Eagles Cheerleaders to add to the fun.

The public can now vote on who gets the money.

The 2nd runner up gets $20,000 thousand dollars, the 3rd gets $10,000 thousand.
