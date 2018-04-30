3 local non-profit groups are vying for a $100,000 dollar donation.

3 local non-profit groups are in the running to get a $100,000 dollar donation.NRG held a pep rally Monday to announce the finalists for this year's charitable donations.They are "Canine Partners 4 Life", "College Possible Philadelphia", and the "Red Paw Emergency Relief Team."The Eagles have a partnership with NRG and so they brought Swoop and a member of the Eagles Cheerleaders to add to the fun.The public can now vote on who gets the money.The 2nd runner up gets $20,000 thousand dollars, the 3rd gets $10,000 thousand.