Old City is undergoing a restaurant renaissance with South 2nd Street alone home to three new restaurants and more on the way. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.
Vista Peru | Facebook
20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.398.5046
Royal Boucherie | Facebook
52 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.606.6313
Ardiente
33 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 560-8591
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodfyi old city
