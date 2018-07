CHOP's Daisy Days

Karen Rogers previews Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's annual Daisy Days campaign that runs through the month of May. The event raises money for research and care while bringing together the CHOP community.3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104Runs through the month of MayTuesday May 1, 2018