Animal control workers are using noisemakers to try to wake a sleeping black bear and chase it out of a tree near a New Jersey home.Animal control officer Carol Tyler tells NorthJersey.com the young bear likely was attracted by the smell of food in Paramus on Monday.Tyler says the bear could be shot with a tranquilizer dart if it moves lower down and be caught with a net to break its fall. She says the 200-pound (90-kilogram) bear likely will be taken to a remote area and freed.Live video footage shows the bear dozing on a branch, waking up and then falling back to sleep again.Police earlier tweeted a warning to stay clear of the bear and to call 911 if it was sighted.The Department of Environmental Protection says it's monitoring the situation.