Radnor Township police say a resident had seen a suspicious woman near a home in the Rosemont section that, two days later, would be the scene of a murder-suicide.Police can't say for certain the April 23 crime could have been prevented had the resident come forward, but they are still using this incident to remind residents: if you see something, say something.The resident came forward 16 hours after Jennair Gerardot shot and killed Meredith Chapman , then took her own life.Gerardot was seen standing near the tipster's driveway, that person said. The woman was apparently fixated on Chapman's home and was clutching a pair of binoculars."Possibly doing surveillance or actually watching the victim with a set of binoculars," said Radnor Township Police Deputy Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.Police said binoculars were later discovered in a black SUV that Gerardot had rented to drive from her Wilmington home to Radnor on the day of the murder.According to investigators, Gerardot shot Chapman after she discovered the 33-year-old had been having an affair with her husband."We were never called," said Flanagan. "We didn't have a chance to investigate it."Most residents said that because Lowry Lane is a busy street and these types of crimes are not common in this area, it was easy to think this was more of a strange sighting than anything suspicious, but it is definitely driving more residents to be forthcoming about out-of-the-ordinary behavior."Better to be safe than sorry," said Flanagan. "If something odd is going on, or someone is being suspicious, it can't hurt, because this isn't normal."------