SHOOTING

Teen shot multiple times in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen shot in Bristol, Bucks County. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A teenager was shot multiple times in Bucks County and police say it was not a random act.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Penn Street.

Police say the victim, who is from Croydon, was visiting the area and was approached by two men.

Police say the two opened fire, injuring the teen and damaging several parked cars.

Detectives believe the suspects targeted the teen, but they have not yet revealed a motive.

They were last seen fleeing towards Pond Street on foot.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by Bucks County EMS with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective William Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingteenagerBristol Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News