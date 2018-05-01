Attorney general releases findings from Penn State frat death investigation

AG releases findings from Penn State frat death investigation. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By MARK SCOLFORO
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Attorney general Josh Shapiro is looking to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against 5 former Penn State fraternity members.

They are among more than two dozen charged in the hazing death of Timothy Piazza last year.
Shapiro appeared with Piazza's parents in Harrisburg on Tuesday as he announced results of his office's own investigation.

Shapiro filed an appeal to allow the case to go to trial, so a jury can make a final decision.

"They must be held accountable for their individual actions, for their respective roles in planning that fateful night, in failing to render aid and in leaving Tim to die in their fraternity house," Shapiro said.

12 of the defendants facing lesser charges of hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors, and reckless endangerment are scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday.
