SOCIETY

Disney trip for deserving kids takes off from Trenton-Mercer Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney trip for deserving kids takes off from NJ: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The excitement started early Tuesday morning at Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing Township.

It was a special trip for an extra-special group, as the Mercer County Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation sponsored its annual "Operation Dreamlift."

The destination: Disney World. Said chaperone Michelle Anderson, "It's a dream come true."

180 people boarded a chartered plane, around 100 of them children. New Jersey State Police, local law enforcement, and other first responders lined up to see them off.

Little Angel Young high-fived the state troopers before bounding onto the plane.

And he reserved one high-five for Mickey Mouse. He clutched his own miniature stuffed Mickey in his hands, giddy about meeting the real one.

Some of the first responders will accompany the group, including Lieutenant Colonel Steven Shallop.

"The day from start to finish, there's a lot of moving around," Shallop told Action News. "And when we get to the park, it's all for them."

Some of these children are seriously ill or physically challenged, others have been abused or suffered other hardships.

On Tuesday, however, it was all smiles. Storm troopers, State troopers, Olaf and Goofy, were all there.

With hugs and thumbs up, even a dance competition on stage, the energy was high, as were expectations. 7-year-old Jamie Chavis of Lawrenceville said, "I'm hoping to get on some rides!"

Her mother Judy Chavis explained, "It's so special for me and my family. We've had a hardship this year (and we've) just relocated from home in Maple Shade. Me not having financial stability to be able to present this to her, I thought it was a great opportunity!"

So after a special send off, it was into the plane and up in the air for a day of fun in the Florida sun.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenn.j. newscharitiesEwing Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News