Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.

Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
This is a story of a violent confrontation, an injured suspect, and some very good police work.

The incident unfolded at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 6th Street and Highland Avenue.

Police responded to the area after a report about a man allegedly beating up his girlfriend.

That man was identified as 25-year-old Shaquan Smith.

Chester Police Chief James Nolan said, "When the officer responded, shots were fired at the police officer, and he was not struck."

Moments later, the officer got out of his squad car and confronted the suspect, and then a physical struggle ensued.

Smith was able to break free though, run to a home nearby, and barricade himself inside.

Just as other officers arrived to set up a perimeter around that house, another gunshot was heard.

Eventually, investigators entered the home.

Chief Nolan said, "The male was found in the first floor in a room suffering from, what appeared to be, a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The male identified as Shaquan Smith was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in critical condition.

The mayor of Chester, Thaddeus Kirkland, was also there for this afternoon's news conference saying after all of the recent negative headlines involving police, he felt compelled to put a spotlight on officers who perfectly handled a very dangerous situation.

"There were no shots fired at the individual nor the young lady. So, I want to commend them for their professionalism, and their restraint, and their hard work. This could have been a lot worse, fortunately, it wasn't," he said.
