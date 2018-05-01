TONY AWARDS

Delco's Tina Fey nominated for Tony Award

Television producer Tina Fey attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Love, Gilda" at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Delaware County's own Tina Fey may soon add Tony Award winner to her growing resume.

Fey has been nominated for the Tony for Best Book of a Musical for 'Mean Girls,' the Broadway show based upon her 2004 hit movie of the same name.


The musical nabbed 12 nominations including - Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Fey, a native of Upper Darby, has been nominated for awards before. She won Emmys and Golden Globes for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.

She was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

The 72nd Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttony awards
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
TONY AWARDS
WATCH: Marjory Stoneman students sing 'Seasons of Love' at Tonys
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
More tony awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News