Area enjoys a long-awaited weather warm-up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Spring was stretching as far as the eye could see on Tuesday!

Mother Nature is colorfully sprouting new life and people are taking notice. Center City office buildings let out a flood of employees at lunchtime, like Lauren Baratta of South Philly, who quickly changed her plans.

"I was going to go to Starbucks but I'm like, 'let me find a table, let me go outside' because this is amazing," she said.

Philadelphians are shedding their sweaters outside. It's finally time to ditch cold temperatures like a distant memory.

"I go into hibernation mode. When spring comes out I'm a whole new guy, new life," said Taylor Everett of West Chester.

Those who work outdoors say the clear skies and sunshine make for an easy shift.

"When it's cold outside it almost not worth it to work. Now, you couldn't ask for anything better" said Joey DePaul of Conshohocken.

