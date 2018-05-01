CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Gas grill buying guide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
For Americans who grill, gas is hands-down the preferred method. But when your grill gives out, you'll need some expert advice on what to look for when shopping for a new one.

Consumer Reports testers have been hard at work and have some great suggestions when it comes to gas grills.

Your grill works hard for you - turning out everything from burgers and dogs to fish and veggies to feed your friends and family. So when it's time to pick a new one, what should you consider?

Consumer Reports runs grills through a gamut of tests: How long does it take to heat up? Is the surface heat consistent? Consumer Reports' indirect heating test reveals whether a grill will do a good job with fish or slow-cooked meats.

And to be safe, grill should be stable. Consumer Reports tests for structural integrity by torquing and stressing grills on this machine.

So how much grill do you need?

"If you're choosing between a small and medium-sized grill, we always suggest that you go for the midsize model. It'll obviously hold more food but you also tend to see more features on those grills too," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor .

Consumer Reports suggests considering one of the midsize grills - depending on your budget.

This Weber Genesis II (model # S-340 - $1200) is the leader of the mid-size pack. It gets top marks for temperature performance, has good temperature range and is as sturdy as they come.

The Char-Broil Signature, (model # 463348017 - $400) available at Lowe's, is excellent for cooking large cuts of meat that need to slow-cook, and has a top-rated surface temperature.

This Nexgrill, (model # 720-0830H - $270) available at Home Depot, heats up quickly and evenly - outperforming some grills costing three times as much.

Consumer Reports recently surveyed gas grill owners and most said they got five or more years out of their grill. If you think yours still has a couple good years, CLICK HERE for some great tips to extend its life.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

